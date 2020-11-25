In a last-ditch effort, health experts issue travel recommendations ahead of Thanksgiving

Recommendations include wearing a mask inside and outside when you're not eating.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — With so many people traveling for Thanksgiving despite the CDC's recommendation not to, the agency has released last-minute recommendations ahead of the holiday.

They say for drivers, mask up at the gas station and pack meals ahead of time.

Overnight guests should stow their bags away from common areas and wash their hands immediately. For an extended stay -- wash masks and clothes separately from the rest of the household. This includes college students who are returning home.

The CDC also recommends people should wear masks inside and outside when they are not eating.