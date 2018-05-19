Here’s a way to keep your wallet intact this summer.

Maybe you have some international plans for the summer. What happens if you get hurt or sick abroad? Will your insurance cover you?

International coverage is a bit more common than you might think so take a close look at your current plan and what exactly they cover. The cost is usually a bit higher.

If you find that you don’t have any international coverage, you can buy some for your trip. Shop carefully because some plans can be pricey and often don’t cover pre-existing conditions.

No matter what kind of coverage you have, be prepared to pay up front. Most foreign healthcare providers require payment when you get your treatment. They’re not big on billing when you live in another country.

