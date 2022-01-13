Healthy eating tips for a healthier you: 2 Wants to Know

GREENSBORO, N.C. — We are almost two weeks into the new year, and you might be thinking it's time to ditch your 2022 resolution to eat better, but don't give up. Registered dietitian Amy Shapiro from Real Nutrition NYC answers all your healthy eating questions.
Creating Healthy Habits
Don't make any unrealistic resolutions like a deep cleanse or taking out an entire food group. Those are things that are likely not sustainable. Being kinder to yourself by drinking more water or eating more vegetables can be a simple resolution for many. If you feel yourself slipping, change it up. Instead of a cleanse, add a vegetable to your lunch. Don't give up, make small changes. There is no endpoint to a healthy habit or goal.
Recommended Diets
Shapiro said most health experts and doctors agree on the Mediterranean diet. All the food groups are included, unlike in other diets. It encompasses the healthier versions of foods like fish, whole grain, healthy fats like oils and avocado. It allows you to fill up on whole foods that taste good while crowding out the less healthy things.
You Should Snack
Snacking is a great way to help you get through the day. Shapiro recommends a snack around 3:30 pm. That's when your blood sugar starts to drop. If you don't eat, you'll be hungry by dinner. Then that could lead to overeating or unhealthy eating. When done correctly, snacks can provide you with fuel and help you make better choices later.