Healthy eating tips for a healthier you: 2 Wants to Know

GREENSBORO, N.C. — We are almost two weeks into the new year, and you might be thinking it's time to ditch your 2022 resolution to eat better, but don't give up. Registered dietitian Amy Shapiro from Real Nutrition NYC answers all your healthy eating questions.

Creating Healthy Habits

Don't make any unrealistic resolutions like a deep cleanse or taking out an entire food group. Those are things that are likely not sustainable. Being kinder to yourself by drinking more water or eating more vegetables can be a simple resolution for many. If you feel yourself slipping, change it up. Instead of a cleanse, add a vegetable to your lunch. Don't give up, make small changes. There is no endpoint to a healthy habit or goal.

Recommended Diets

Shapiro said most health experts and doctors agree on the Mediterranean diet. All the food groups are included, unlike in other diets. It encompasses the healthier versions of foods like fish, whole grain, healthy fats like oils and avocado. It allows you to fill up on whole foods that taste good while crowding out the less healthy things.

You Should Snack