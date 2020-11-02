GREENSBORO, N.C. — Cardiovascular disease kills one woman every 80 seconds and takes more lives than all forms of cancer combined. February is used as a month to raise awareness of the impact heart disease has on women.
CVS has free heart health screenings at their minute clinics. You can walk-in or make an appointment for Thursday, February 13th or Thursday, February 20th.
The no-cost heart health screening includes:
Total Cholesterol
HDL (good) cholesterol
Blood Pressure
Blood Sugar
Body Mass Index