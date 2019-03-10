GREENSBORO, N.C. — I know, it's the first taste of Fall, but the experts from Johns Plumbing Heating and Air say you shouldn't wait until the first arctic blast to see if your heat works.

Fire it up this weekend to make sure it's operating correctly. Remember, you'll get that odd smell when it kicks on, but it should dissipate within an hour. If not, you'll want to call your HVAC company.

And if you're feeling uneasy about it, there's no harm in asking the fire department to check it out.

As with any kind of gas logs or natural gas heat pump-- you should have a carbon monoxide detector.

