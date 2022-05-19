Help Ukraine by eating out! The Pancakes for Ukraine fundraiser is on June 18

Cheesecakes By Alex is making the lemon blueberry pancakes & serving them up at the Greensboro Farmers Curb Market.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Ukraine is so far away. It’s hard to know how to help those who are stuck there in the midst of the fighting and those who have fled and are now homeless refugees.

World Central Kitchen is an organization that sets up shop after natural disasters and at humanitarian situations. They were on the Poland-Ukraine border and providing hot meals just 24 hours after Russia invaded.

Seeing their work, and wanting to help, a Triad-area chef came up with a way we can all do something to help.



“I've always been about food, that is my world. I love to eat, I love to meet people. What's been going on in Ukraine has been horrible to watch, and you always wish you could help, but we're so far away. The best way for me to help is to feed people,” said Alex Amoroso Jr. of Cheesecakes By Alex.

Alex set up a donation page for World Central Kitchen. His big dream of how to fund it is to feed you at a Pancakes for Ukraine fundraiser.

Alex is making the cakes and the Greensboro Farmers Curb Market is hosting the event on Saturday, June 18, 2022. It starts at 8 am and goes until there’s none left.

“We're going to do lemon blueberry, in honor of the colors you know. Hopefully, I'll have my blueberries from the farm ready,” said Amoroso.