Get the job you want | Experts answer your virtual career fair questions: 2 Wants to Know

Two experts answer questions about getting ready for a different kind of career fair during the pandemic

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The pandemic pushed many into the unemployment line, forcing career centers to get creative with how they helped people find jobs.

Virtual and drive thru career fairs are becoming more and more common as more job seekers flood the market.

NC Works Salway Majeed and Damian Birkel with Professionals in Transition joined 2 Wants to Know to explain how these career fairs operate, what you can expect and how you should prepare.

What can I expect at a drive-thru or virtual career fair?

For all Drive-Thru events, stay in your car and follow cones, signs, and NCWorks staff members in order to reach the registration table. If it's virtual, you'll log into the event using your registration information.

Employers will be waiting at several tables ready to meet you! Start by asking about open positions, then pull off to the side to have a more detailed interview . If it's virtual, you'll log into the event and wait in a lobby, and once the event starts you'll enter a room where you'll interview immediately.

. If it's virtual, you'll log into the event and wait in a lobby, and once the event starts you'll enter a room where you'll interview immediately. When you're done speaking to an employer, collect their contact information and thank them for their time. Then, check out the other resources on site!

How will interviews work?

You'll be doing something called "speed interviewing" at these events. You get about 15 minutes to impress, so here are some tips:

Think carefully about what to bring and what to wear. Pack a small bag with some water, masks, pens, sanitizer and the most important: a plain folder with several copies - at least 10 - of your resume.

Show up or log in early. You’ll be more relaxed if you’re not rushing.

Dress comfortably and professionally - remember you might be on your feet for a few hours. You still need to dress professional and be sitting somewhere with no noise and good lighting if it’s a virtual hiring event.

Have an elevator pitch ready - you should be able to introduce and describe yourself in 30 seconds. Before the event - write down your pitch and rehearse it!

Practice your interview responses - questions like "Tell me about yourself." or "Why should we hire you?" or "What weaknesses and strengths do you bring to the job?"

Pace your answers - remember you only get about 15 minutes and lots of people may be waiting to speak to that employer.

After the interview, remember to get their contact information, and send a "Thank You" email within 24 hours.”

Here are several hiring events happening in the Triad:

The NCWorks Career Center in Greensboro is hosting an in-person hiring event April 27 from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Representatives from the employers below will be at the hiring event:

TRC Staffing

Taco Port

Ziehl-Abegg

and others!

Applicants need to provide a resume and contact information to NCWorks Career Center. You'll also need an active NCWorks registration.

Staff can help people register on site if needed. Face masks and social distancing requirements will be in place for anyone at the event.

NCWorks Career Center of Forsyth County and Piedmont Triad Regional Workforce Development Board are hosting a job fair with Dunlop Aircraft.

The event will be April 27 from 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. at Davidson-Davie Community College on Davie Campus at 1205 S. Salisbury Street in Mocksville.

Dunlop is hiring for production positions including rasping operator, helper, spray, repair and trim operators.

Available shifts are second and third shifts. Go to NCWorks Career Center's website for more information.

Triad Goodwill is hosting a hiring event in partnership with the Greensboro Grasshoppers on April 29. The event is from 2 p.m. - 4 p.m. at First National Bank Field.

150 positions need to be filled for the team including ushers, ticket takers, playground attendants, souvenir store attendants, suite greeters, custodians, game production, food & beverage cashiers, servers, cooks and other positions.

People can apply in advance of the career fair by going to the Triad Goodwill's website.

Triad Goodwill is also offering Jobs on The Outside program Orientation every Monday from 10 a.m. - 11 a.m. at the NC Career Center at 1235 Eugene Street in Greensboro. Job hunters can explore job opportunities and gain skills as they search for jobs.