'Help Wanted': The signs are everywhere. What future employees are looking for.

Staying put? How to ask your boss for a raise.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Help wanted signs are everywhere. Get this, 4.3 million people quit their jobs in January. That's just under the record of 4.5 million in November.

Do you think those numbers are big? The Department of Labor estimates there are 11.4 million job openings nationwide.



"This year we are predicting it to be very tough with the way things are now,” said Rick Sadler, NC Parks and Recreation.

This is why NC Parks and Recs is getting a head start on summer camp counselors, knowing it's going to be tight. With all the jobs open, what will set some employers apart from each other?

Yes, money is an answer, but it's not the only answer.

"Essentially, the easiest path is to pay more money. They really also want to have flexibility, and one of the top priorities is the opportunity to work, remote or work from home,” said Mark Hamrick, senior economic analyst, Bankrate.com

On a national level, wages are up about 5% versus this time last year.

Again, money alone is often not enough for folks to continue on in the job they had been doing, like a food service job, where many say it's about how they were treated.

“There are just so many easy ways to make money now that you don't have to go and be treated horribly,” said Gabby Moore, who quit her food service job.

Let's look at what the job market looks like here in North Carolina. There were 356 new jobs posted as of Thursday. The unemployment rate is 3.7% If you want to see what's out there, check out the NC works site-- there are jobs posted from all over the state.