GREENSBORO, N.C. — Hackers, scammers, viruses, there's a lot of nasty things out there and it can be overwhelming. And you'd think protecting yourself from all of that would be extremely expensive. But you can actually do it for free.

Tech site cnet.com reviewed multiple antivirus programs to find the best. They split them into three different categories. Free antivirus programs, paid services, and On-demand malware removal -- that's the program you want when you *know* your computer is infected.

The best free antivirus may already be on your computer: Microsoft defender. It comes standard on all PCs and is capable of fending off most attacks.



Iff you want a little more protection the best subscription antivirus was Norton 360 deluxe. It costs $150 dollars a year and can cover five different devices. It also offers a VPN for extra privacy.

And if you're in some serious trouble, Malwarebytes was their highest rated on-demand malware removal program. It's $30 to protect any device for a year. $130 to cover up to 10 devices. Malwarebytes also offers a free version and free trial.



Now here's an important caveat, all of this means nothing if you don't practice good cybersecurity. It's like having an expensive alarm system on your house but leaving the door open.



Check out the articles below to make sure you've got all your bases covered.



