GREENSBORO, N.C. - Giving out candy is always a sweet memory, but it's basically like handing your hard earned cash over to the kids. So to get you the best bang for your buck, 2 Wants To Know went shopping.

We looked for the three most loved Halloween candies according to CandyStory.com: Reese's, Twix and Snickers. We went to 8 different stores looking for the cheapest prices. A mixture between drug stores, grocery stores and big box warehouses.

Depending on where you went, you might end up paying $0.21 more per candy!

The trick to getting treats cheap is buying the mixed bags at Sam's. They had snickers and twix for just $0.06 a pop. And Reese's for $0.10. Costco was slightly more expensive again for a mixed bag. And if you don't have a membership to those places or you prefer to buy just one kind of candy, check out Walgreens. They charged an average of $0.12 per candy.

The most expensive places to buy candy Target, Food Lion and CVS. With the drug store charging a frightening $0.27 per snickers bar at the time of our check.

We also tried the Dollar Tree. But they did not have all the same types of popular candy, so it wasn't fair to include them in this comparison shopping story.

