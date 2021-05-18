Click here for credible facts about masks in school

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Across the Triad and the country, some parents have protested the idea of the kids wearing masks in school. Even setting those masks on fire. Fanning the flames of their concerns is a study that's been shared by a lot of parent groups including "Take Back Our Schools - GCS." It says mask mandates did not lower case growth during surges.
Before liking or sharing, it's important to know the study has not been published in an actual medical journal yet. Instead, the researcher uploaded it to MedRxIv, like a blog for works in the progress that have not been peer-reviewed. In fact, the people behind MedRxIV say stuff on their site "should not be relied on to guide clinical practice or health-related behavior and should not be reported in news media as established information."
But here is the established information about masks in schools
The CDC director says when kids are not wearing face coverings they are at risk.
"We've seen outbreaks at summer schools this year in schools that have not been following the guidance," said Rochelle Walensky. "We know that when you have a lot of disease around it comes in from the community and can spread."
And right here in our backyard, Duke University did a study of all North Carolina classrooms last year and found "proper masking is the most effective mitigation strategy" in schools.
“With masking, the schools clearly can safely deliver face-to-face education for children and adults. They can have one, two or three children (per seat) on the school buses. The amount of distancing, whether it’s less than 6 feet, less than 3 feet or no distancing at all, it didn’t make any difference at all … providing there was masking in place," said researcher Danny Benjamin.