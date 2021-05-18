Click here for credible facts about masks in school

There's a lot of information on the internet. We're here to help you separate the credible from the questionable research.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Across the Triad and the country, some parents have protested the idea of the kids wearing masks in school. Even setting those masks on fire. Fanning the flames of their concerns is a study that's been shared by a lot of parent groups including "Take Back Our Schools - GCS." It says mask mandates did not lower case growth during surges.



Before liking or sharing, it's important to know the study has not been published in an actual medical journal yet. Instead, the researcher uploaded it to MedRxIv, like a blog for works in the progress that have not been peer-reviewed. In fact, the people behind MedRxIV say stuff on their site "should not be relied on to guide clinical practice or health-related behavior and should not be reported in news media as established information."





But here is the established information about masks in schools

The CDC director says when kids are not wearing face coverings they are at risk.