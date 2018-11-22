A lot of you may have some new electronics in the near future. And almost as important as the resolution or processors is a surge protector. Here are some fast facts on the devices.

The first thing you need to know is a surge protector is not a power strip.

A surge protector protects your devices from being damaged by electrical surges that could come through the outlet. A power strip just gives you more places to plug up devices. Some of them actually offer warranties. For example, one Belkin model comes with a $300,000 connected equipment warranty. And tech website Cnet recommends getting more outlets than you need. Why?

Surge protectors usually come with these lights that say protected or not protected. If too many items, using too much electricity, are plugged in, the light will either go off or glow red. That will let you know that your items are no longer being protected and the device is simply acting as a power strip.

