GREENSBORO, N.C. — Robocalls may be the one thing we can all agree on. They're annoying. But thanks to government action some of those calls are no longer happening.



Robocall blocking and tracking firm, youmail, has the numbers. The all-time high for robocalls was 5.23 billion in March. It's down to 4.35 billion in June. That's the third month in a row of falling robocall numbers.

SHAKEN/STIR technology is part of the reason why. It basically identifies robocallers, even if they switch numbers. It's cut down domestic robocalls drastically. But it hasn't done anything for international robocalls.

Experts say the US will have to make international agreements to put the SHAKEN/STIR technology into effect worldwide.

So here's what you can do now. Check robocall blocking protection. Your provider may offer protection and it may be free. There are also low-cost apps that offer protection. File complaints with the FTC. That increases the likelihood they'll be added to a database and have their calls blocked.

And don't interact with them! If you answer their calls you let them know your line is live and open the door for more robocalls.

