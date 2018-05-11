GREENSBORO, NC -- We use voice in control for all kinds of things. We ask Siri, Alexa or Echo to play music, asking what the forecast is, get directions and yes, shop.

These are all well and good, but how about we add to this list: pay my bills. Yeah!

Certified Financial Planner Matt Logan says, “It's still new, but they're predicting that Alexa in 2020 will have $20 billion in business in voice payments.”

A report from Capgemini estimated 28% of voice assistant users have already used voice payments to make a payment or send money to someone else. Even Wells Fargo and Capitol One are allowing their customers to use their voice on their apps to do various banking functions.

© 2018 WFMY