GREENSBORO, NC – If you left a bowl full of Halloween candy on your doorstep with a note saying, “Be a good ghoul and just take one”, do you think the kids would?

My bet was that a few would follow the rule. But one kid would surely dump the entire bowl in his bag. So, Halloween night 2017, I set out to prove that.

I placed a camera above my door looking down at the candy bowl. Kids came up with their parents and took one candy a piece. But the parents were there!

Then I saw a group of kids with no parents. One of the kids had his back to the camera, so I don’t know if he took more than one candy, but he doesn't dump the whole bowl. Who knew?!?! All the kids followed the rules.

