GREENSBORO, N.C. — Healthcare seems to get more and more expensive. One way to offset the higher premiums is to have a high deductible.



The problem is, that high deductible sometimes makes folks think twice about going to the doctor and having to pay out of pocket.

Foregoing preventative care or not filling prescriptions can lead to more health issues and higher costs later on.

Some company plans now have deductibles of more than $7,000 for an individual and $15,000 for a family.

Who are the high deductible plans good for? Usually The young and the relatively healthy.

If you don't fit into both of these categories, you may want to think about a more expensive plan with a lower deductible to really come out better in the end.

