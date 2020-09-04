HIGH POINT, N.C. — Esther Asprogiannis goes to work almost everyday it just looks a lot different these days. Instead of catering to customers Asprogiannis is painting, cleaning and fixing up her High Point restaurant, “Our new normal right now, well there is no alarm clocks that’s for sure. We have coffee and get started (repairs),” said Asprogiannis.

The Pepper Mill Café has been open for more than 33 years and aside from a 2-week hiatus for a family wedding in Greece several years ago, the restaurant has never been closed more than a couple days in a row for a holiday.

Asprogiannis decided to take advantage of the Governor’s Executive Order to close all restaurants to inside customers and work to fix the place up when no one is around, “We are painting, varnishing the wood, replacing some ceiling tiles,” said Asprogiannis.

While many restaurants decided to remain open for takeout or curbside pickup Asprogiannis and her husband decided to close the restaurant until the restrictions are removed, “When it was first announced we were all in shock, then we quickly realized this was something we could not fix or control,” said Asprogiannis.

The longtime restaurant owner says the toughest was part was having to tell employees they were closing. Many have worked at the café for years, “It’s a bad feeling knowing you’re responsible for what has happened to them even though it’s out of your control,” said Asprogiannis.

It is unclear right now when The Pepper Mill Café or other restaurants will open again for sit down business, which is why Asprogiannis is considering opening back up for takeout or curbside delivery. If she does, it will probably be sometime toward the end of April.

