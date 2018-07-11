Fixing your computer? That can cost you. Fixing your car? Even worse.

So imagine having to fix both of them at the same time.

That's what's happening to a lot of new car owners. The cutting-edge technology is cutting into people's bank accounts.

A new triple-A study shows that newer car owners are not only paying to fix their cars but the technology behind their cars as well. According to mechanic Adam Rempfer a job that would have cost about $1,000, five years ago, can now cost up to $3,000

Even small repairs can become seriously costly. Windshield cracks can damage chips and lead to costly replacements. And even when insurance covers the cost of the repairs, consumers are still feeling the pinch.

"Because it's going to be that much more expensive, it might lead to a higher insurance premium every month," says Robert Sinclair.

If you already have a newer vehicle, knowing how to avoid things like deer can help a lot. This goes double for people living in Guilford County. You can find more information about avoiding deer here.

© 2018 WFMY