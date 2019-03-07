In second century China, bamboo sticks were thrown into the fire to ward off evil spirits. By 600 A-D gunpowder was poured into the bamboo sticks and well......BOOM!

Fast forward to the 13th century in Europe, by then the gunpowder was put in paper tubes and used for religious festivals, entertainment and illumination.

Historians believe fireworks were brought to the US from Europe and used on the very first Independence Day.

Here's the quote from John Adams, "it ought to be solemnized with pomp, parade, bonfires and illuminations from one end of this continent to the other." And so..it is!