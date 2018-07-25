You don't need us to tell you food can get expensive. The USDA says it costs between $146-$289 dollars to feed a family of 4 for one week.

And a lot of that food goes to waste. Every day, the average American throws out a pound of food.

Sometimes it's because we don't completely understand the dates on our food. So how can you tell when something is simply not as good as it could be and when it's dangerous to eat.

Here's some Consumer Reports tips. The "best if used by" label guarantees a product is at its best quality before that date. It's not about safety.

The "sell by" date simply lets retailers know when to take a product off the shelves. Milk, for example, should last 5-7 days after its "sell-by" date if it's refrigerated properly.

The "use by" label is also almost always not about safety, with one exception. Infant formula.

Here's a good rule of thumb. Canned foods can be safely stored for 2-5 years. High acid foods like tomatoes and pickles can last from a year to 18 months. But watch out for bulges or dents in the can. That can be a sign that it's time to toss it.

There USDA even created a free app you can use to know when to toss certain food. It's called "Food Keeper." It's available on Android and Apple devices.

