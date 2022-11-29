Get out of holiday debt by opening another credit card and throwing snowballs

Financial experts share tested ways to help you pay off your credit cards once and for all!

GREENSBORO, N.C. — After Cyber Monday is one of those times you’re afraid to open up your credit card apps on your phone. You know as soon as you get the courage to press that button, you're going to see the kind of high balance that makes your eyes pop!

Even though Black Friday and Cyber Monday made almost everyone rack up huge bills, it's not too late to turn things around.

First, money experts suggest trying the snowball method. That's where you make the minimum payments on all cards, but add some extra on the lowest balance one until you pay it off. Then that progress snowballs towards the next lowest balance. And so on.



The next trick from Bankrate.com might sound strange, but think about opening up another credit card and transferring all your balances onto that one. Think of it as a "just for debt card."



The just debt card isn't just any credit card. You want to make sure there’s no annual fee. You’re trying to pay off debt not add to it.



Balance transfers often come with a fee. Usually it’s between 3 and 5 percent. Some cards offer no fee. In a perfect world that's what you want. And you want this just debt card to have a low interest rate card. The best-case scenario: a zero-percent introductory rate. Most cards offer 12 to 15 months. The goal would be to pay off the debt within the introductory period. And whatever you do, don’t miss a payment. That could trigger additional fees.