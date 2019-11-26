GREENSBORO, N.C. — Thanksgiving. You'll gather around the table, you'll eat and you'll talk. About what? Mmmm, politics, religion, when you're going to get married? Oh. My.

Uncle Sam, as in the government not your uncle twice removed, wants you to put something else on the menu: IRS scams, utilities scams and prize scams. Really.



It's called Pass It On, as in don't just pass the turkey, but pass the information on that will help protect friends and family. This Federal Trade Commission site has a tab for each scam, and you have a bunch to choose form.



Each tab gives you a brief description of how the scam works and then what you can do to protect yourself. This is invaluable information. We get at least 1 call every week at 2 Wants To Know about the IRS scam alone.

So…check out the FTC site BEFORE you get asked the question, “how come you don’t come home often?”. You’re welcome.

