Holiday Recycling 101

If you're unsure what CAN and CAN't be recycled, you can use the Waste Wizard in the GSO Collects tool to search virtually any item and find out what goes where.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro Recycling and Waste Reduction Educator Masey DeMoss answers your recycling questions.

If you're unsure what CAN and CAN't be recycled, you can use the Waste Wizard in the GSO Collects tool to search virtually any item and find out what goes where.

Glass is not recyclable in Greensboro. You can check for the drop-off sites.

If you need to contact the recycling center's field office, you can call them at

336-373-2489.

The city's recycling schedule is here.

ONLY recycle these items:

Paper & cardboard Metal food and drink cans Plastic bottles, tubs, and jugs

Do I have to wash out my containers?

It's helpful, but if you don't get the material completely cleaned it's not the end of the world!

Should I leave the lid on plastic bottles when I recycle them?

Yes. The rule of thumb is if the lid twists on or off, keep it on! If the lid pops off, take it off.

Garbage in the recycling

The City of Greensboro’s recycling contamination rate is at an all-time high. The national average for non-recyclables in recycling is ~10% and Greensboro has a 22% contamination rate according to our Recycling Center. Ongoing recycling education efforts have not improved the situation, and the City’s Waste Reduction team only has one Solid Waste Code Enforcement Officer who is unable to monitor all 90,000+ service units in a given collection cycle.

Holiday Dos and Don'ts

Don't recycle old Christmas tree lights, wrapping paper, bows, gift bags, sticky name tags.

Do recycle: gift boxes, plastic jugs, metal drink cans, and metal food cans.

Christmas Tree Recycling

REAL TREES: Remove all tinsel, lights, decorations, tree stands, and plastic bags from Christmas trees prior to collection. Trees more than five feet tall should be cut in half. Leave at the curb.

ARTIFICIAL TREES: Put this item in your green trash container.