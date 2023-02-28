Home security systems you can install yourself

Even the best system is only as good as the placement of cameras and motion detectors. Here's what Consumer Reports recommends.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Home. It is the place you want to feel safe and secure.



It used to be a deadbolt that made you feel safe. Then, there were alarm systems hardwired into your house. Now, you can buy a camera to sit anywhere in the house and you can watch it from wherever you are on your phone.

Not all technology is created equal or easy. Consumer Reports ranked doorbell cameras and full home security systems.

DOORBELL CAMERAS

Consumer Reports based their recommendations on image quality, how quickly the system alerts your phone when someone is there, and privacy ratings.

The top three:

Simplisafe System $170

Ring Video Doorbell 3 $199

TP-Link $49

The Ring Video Doorbell 3 is Amazon's number one seller and is battery-operated so if you don't want to hardwire it, you don't have to.



HOME SECURITY SYSTEMS

If you're up for a do-it-yourself system, Consumer reports have a lot of resources and recommendations.

Simplisafe Essentials $165 Comes with several window sensors, motion detectors, and a camera. You can add more cameras and sensors, but this is the starter kit.

“I personally own this system and it was easy to set up. There's some trial and error. Make sure that the motion sensor has a very wide field, so corners are great to get the widest fields. Also, when you're setting up the camera, put it in a place and test it throughout the day when the sun comes in. See if it is going to wash out the part that you would like to see,” said Brian Vines of Consumer Reports.

Vines says the key to these DIY systems is that they are portable.