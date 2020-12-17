Home warranty company slow to respond after oven glass shatters, 2WTK steps in to help

You don't expect to dodge glass pieces when opening an oven. But that is exactly what Joanne Petty had to do when she grabbed the handle.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Joanne Petty likes to cook and she’s also pretty good at it. Most of the meals she makes these days are in the oven.

“I have health issues so I can’t eat fried foods,” Petty said.

A few weeks before Thanksgiving Petty was in the kitchen about to start cooking when something went wrong. She went to open the oven and when she grabbed the handle it broke off and seconds later the glass fell and shattered.

“The top part of the oven fell off and then the glass crashed on the floor,” Petty said.

Petty immediately called her home warranty company hoping they could send someone out the next day.

“(In the commercial) they show a lady getting in the shower and the hot water goes out, in a few hours someone is at her house to repair the hot water heater,” Petty said.

It didn’t exactly go that well for Petty as she had to wait six days before a repair person would come to the home. It was then determined the fix was too difficult and that finding parts would be a challenge. A decision was made to simply provide her with a new stove.

“He said we would just replace it,” Petty said.

The process was anything but seamless as there were several delays and excuses in the next three weeks. Petty would eventually reach out to us after getting the runaround from the warranty company.

“All this time I would call but no one would call me back,” Petty said.

By now it had been more than a month since Petty had a working oven to make meals. It was about then she reached out to News 2 for some assistance.

“I told them I was going to call (News 2),” Petty said.

We were able to speak with a manager who assured us he would investigate the matter and try to resolve it. The next day we were told the stove had been shipped. A couple of days later the stove arrived at Petty’s home.

“I’m so grateful for you helping me get this resolved,” Petty said.