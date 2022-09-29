How much protection will your homeowner's insurance give you from hurricane damage?

Flood insurance is probably not included. How you should prepare for future storms.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The WFMY News 2 weather team is expecting Hurricane Ian to start impacting the Triad Friday morning. They say you should expect heavy rain, gusty winds and scattered power outages.

Do you know that your homeowner's insurance plan probably can't help you in the event of a flood, unless you have comprehensive coverage?

Hurricane season isn't over until the end of November. Here are things you can do to prepare for future storms: