How much protection will your homeowner's insurance give you from hurricane damage?

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The WFMY News 2 weather team is expecting Hurricane Ian to start impacting the Triad Friday morning. They say you should expect heavy rain, gusty winds and scattered power outages.
Do you know that your homeowner's insurance plan probably can't help you in the event of a flood, unless you have comprehensive coverage?
Hurricane season isn't over until the end of November. Here are things you can do to prepare for future storms:
- Review your home insurance- Flooding from storms isn't typically covered by homeowner's insurance. Check with your insurance agent for coverage that is available.
- Maintain your roof, siding, and windows- make sure nothing is loose or in disrepair.
- Keep your gutters clear- gutters and downspouts will route water off your roof and away from your foundation.
- Check the foundation drainage system- a sump pump with battery backup is essential during power outages.
- Write a family emergency plan- this document is fundamentally about getting to your home shelter before the storm hits. Ready.gov provides resources you can use as a starting point for your plan.