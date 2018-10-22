With cold weather approaching, another cold and cough season is coming with it -- which means you'll have to start stocking up on that pricey cold medicine.

But what if there were a cheaper alternative to the typical cough medicine?

As it turns out, honey is proven to be even better for you than regular medicine.

A 2012 study from the Official Journal for Pediatrics took 300 kids ages 1 to 5 and gave them either honey or a placebo. Researchers found that not only is honey safe for young children, but it is effective at helping with the severity of the cold, and also the frequency of their cold.

But keep these two things in mind: First, you should never give honey to a child under 1, because it can actually make them sick; Second, kids under 6 should avoid over-the-counter medicines altogether, making honey the perfect remedy for them.

Another reason honey could be a great alternative? It's usually cheaper than traditional medicines.

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App: Apple Users, Android Users

© 2018 WFMY