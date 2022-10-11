How you can honor Triad veterans this Veterans Day | 2 Wants to Know

Guilford County has several programs to support veterans.

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — On Friday, November 11, people across the U.S. will be honoring those who served and protected our country for Veterans Day.

Guilford County wants to ensure local veterans know they are supported and that resources are available to them on the local, state and federal levels.

Operation Green Light

Guilford County is partnering with communities across the nation for Operation Green Light. They say the mission is to unite the community by showing support for all military veterans and raising awareness about the unique challenges faced by many veterans and their families.

From October 20 through Veterans Day, November 11, county buildings will be lighted in green for Operation Green Light.

Businesses and residents across the county are encouraged to display a green light in their entryway or window to show support for veterans.

This year, Guilford County is focusing on highlighting three areas:

Guilford County Veterans Services is dedicated to assisting veterans in filing for any benefits administered by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, the North Carolina Division of Veterans Affairs, or Guilford County

Behavioral Health Centers provides access to mental health services for those presenting mental health crisis

Thank a Vet provides Photo ID cards that can be used at over 400 participating businesses in Guilford County!

How you can honor veterans on Veterans Day

Say 'Thank You!' and use the hashtags #guilfordglowsgreen or #operationgreenlight

Go online and link Veterans Appreciation events, meals, etc. to your social media

Attend a Veterans Day Celebration

Learn more about Veteran needs and resources to support the local community

Fly your flags

Tips for flying flags

Fly your flag high in areas like porch railings, windowsills and balconies

Don’t let Flag touch the ground if possible

Flags up at night should be well-lit.

Don’t fly the Flag backward or upside down

Make sure outdoor flags are ‘all-weather’

Flags on cars should be clamped down and secured

Flag pins should be on the left side near your heart