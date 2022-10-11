How you can honor Triad veterans this Veterans Day | 2 Wants to Know

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — On Friday, November 11, people across the U.S. will be honoring those who served and protected our country for Veterans Day.
Guilford County wants to ensure local veterans know they are supported and that resources are available to them on the local, state and federal levels.
Operation Green Light
Guilford County is partnering with communities across the nation for Operation Green Light. They say the mission is to unite the community by showing support for all military veterans and raising awareness about the unique challenges faced by many veterans and their families.
From October 20 through Veterans Day, November 11, county buildings will be lighted in green for Operation Green Light.
Businesses and residents across the county are encouraged to display a green light in their entryway or window to show support for veterans.
This year, Guilford County is focusing on highlighting three areas:
- Guilford County Veterans Services is dedicated to assisting veterans in filing for any benefits administered by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, the North Carolina Division of Veterans Affairs, or Guilford County
- Behavioral Health Centers provides access to mental health services for those presenting mental health crisis
- Thank a Vet provides Photo ID cards that can be used at over 400 participating businesses in Guilford County!
How you can honor veterans on Veterans Day
- Say 'Thank You!' and use the hashtags #guilfordglowsgreen or #operationgreenlight
- Go online and link Veterans Appreciation events, meals, etc. to your social media
- Attend a Veterans Day Celebration
- Learn more about Veteran needs and resources to support the local community
- Fly your flags
Tips for flying flags
- Fly your flag high in areas like porch railings, windowsills and balconies
- Don’t let Flag touch the ground if possible
- Flags up at night should be well-lit.
- Don’t fly the Flag backward or upside down
- Make sure outdoor flags are ‘all-weather’
- Flags on cars should be clamped down and secured
- Flag pins should be on the left side near your heart
You can find more info on Guilford County's website.