Are you eligible for rent & utility assistance? Check these charts.

The HOPE program is available to renters in all counties of NC. The program pays rent & utilities for up to six months.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The countdown is on, in nine days your rent will be due again.

If you can't pay it, then what? You're certainly not alone.

A federal grant called the HOPE program (Housing Opportunities and Prevention of Eviction) has $117 million to help folks who can't pay their rent or utility bills. This is for renters in every county in the state.

“We are able to cover a span of six months. We do go backward until April 1. We focus on paying what is past due, but we want to look forward as much as we can to help people stay in safe housing,” said Ryan Flynn, Chief of Staff, NC Recovery & Resiliency.

You're eligible if you make 80% below the median income in your county. Check out the list of the counties in our area, you’ll see the number of people in the household at the top and the eligible incomes for each one.

For example, in Guilford county, If you have four people in your household and your income is $52,900 dollars or less, you're eligible.

Applying for the HOPE program can happen by phone or online. Call 211, the HOPE intake business hours are 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. You can also fill out the application. To be eligible, applicants must:

Have been affected by the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic

Have a household income that is 80% of the area median income or lower

Occupy the rental property as their primary home, and

Are behind on their rent or utilities when they apply.

The rent or utilities are paid directly to the landlord or utility.