GREENSBORO, N.C. — Hospitals sterilize all sorts of equipment to provide safe and effective care, and for good reason.

But the FDA is warning about a shortage of sterilizing gas. And it's having far-reaching impacts on facilities across the country.

The problem is with a gas called ethylene oxide. The National Institutes of Health says dangerous levels can cause certain types of cancer.

The gas is used to sterilize equipment used for heart surgeries, knee replacements, and C-sections, among other things.

Some equipment made from plastic, metal or glass can only be sanitized using this gas.

Several facilities that sterilize equipment using it have closed over the concerns.



Just last week, the state of Georgia filed a complaint against Becton Dickinson, also known as BD Bard, accused of violating the state's air quality act.

As for our area, we've reached out to multiple healthcare facilities about the potential shortage.

Novant health responded, saying:

"While Novant Health does not use B.D. Bard for medical equipment sterilization, we do utilize disposable items which are manufactured and sterilized by B.D. Bard. We have not been impacted by the potential closure of B.D. Bard at this time, but will continue to monitor and look for substitute products as needed to meet the needs of our health system."



Cone health responded saying:

"Like health care providers across the nation, Cone Health is concerned with the closing of equipment sterilization plants. Since learning this news, we have been closely managing our supplies and finding other sources as needed.

Here’s what we have been doing:

Working with our surgeons to anticipate needs and eliminate waste.

Working with other sterilization companies that were not impacted by the shutdown.

Using our relationships with other health networks to ensure that the proper tools are on hand for our patients.

Cone Health is talking with the regulators, suppliers and others about alternatives to equipment that the government says could be in short supply for the next several years."

