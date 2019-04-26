GREENSBORO, N.C. — It’s getting warmer outside. And while you may be enjoying the outdoors, that also means you need to “look before you lock.” That means to look in your backseat before you lock the car and leave. Last year saw a record amount of children dying inside of hot cars.

And the organization Kids and Cars believes technology could help prevent tragedy. Several automakers have created rear door alerts to remind parents that something or someone is in their back seat. However, the group is pushing for legislation that would require vehicle detectors on all cars.



Now legislation takes time, so here is a low-tech trick that you can use now. Leave your wallet, purse, or even a shoe in the back seat. That can remind you as soon as you get out to check for your child.

