Is it ever too hot to work? What OSHA & state labor departments say about it

Only three states have specific heat standards in their labor laws.

Example video title will go here for this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. — An unconditioned warehouse, at the roadside job site, and up on the roof. These are some hot jobs. The question is, is it ever too hot for your boss to call you to work?

"So heat in itself is not a dangerous working condition. It's the continued exposure, burns, or exhaustion. So if employers and employees, because you're responsible for taking their own steps to prevent these heat-related illnesses, if both can take these steps then working in the heat is something that can be done," said Nicole Patino, Law Office of Nicole Patino, PLLC.

North Carolina's Department of Labor put out a Hazard Alert recommending employers make sure their employees are taking breaks and staying hydrated and acclimating to the heat.

But only three states require certain measures be taken due to the heat-- California, Washington, and Minnesota.

"North Carolina doesn't have a specific standard for heat, but OSHA does provide resources for employers. With that general welfare clause, employers are to take steps to make sure their employees are not suffering from heat-related issues due to the working conditions," said Nicole.

The OSHA heat safety tool app can be used by anyone to monitor safe working conditions in the heat. It's free and it allows you to put in info to get pinpoint info about your location and what safety precautions you should take.

What are your rights as a worker when it comes to heat? OSHA.gov/heat:

Speak up about hazards without fear of retaliation

Request an OSHA inspection, and speak to the inspector

Report an injury or illness

Review records of work-related injuries and illnesses