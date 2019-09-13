State legislators are public officials. As such, their cell phones and emails are subject to public records law. You've seen those messages in email signatures, it means if someone asks for that person's records, they would have to release them.

So 2 Wants to Know has asked. Thursday, WFMY News 2's Ben Briscoe submitted a public records request for emails and text messages to and from David Lewis and to and from Tim Moore on September 10th and 11th.

North Carolina's public records law says we can request records in connection with the transaction of public business by any agency. So that would include any texts or emails sent using their state-issued phones or computers.

The thing is: legally, there's no timeline for when they have to respond.

But we have started the process and will let you know as soon as those texts and emails come in.

