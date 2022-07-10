As the U.S. faces housing market uncertainty, 2 Wants to Know's real estate expert is answering your questions

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Recession fears are growing, and with them comes concern about the nationwide housing market. Home buyers are seeing mortgage rates at over six percent, and sellers are opting to keep their homes.
But if now's the time for you to sell or buy, 2 Wants to Know real estate expert Fran Johnson with The Fran Johnson Team: Keller Williams Realty is answering all your questions.
Real estate selling process
- Preparing to sell
- Finding the right realtor
- Marketing your property
- Getting an offer
- Negotiating
- Moving out
- Closing the sale
What to expect at a house closing
- Expect to bring certified funds payable to the attorney.
- Expect to bring a current driver's license.
- Expect to sign many documents depending on your loan type.
- Expect to spend 45 minutes to an hour at the closing table.
- Don't expect to get your keys at closing. In North Carolina, the deed has to be recorded before the buyer takes possession of the house.