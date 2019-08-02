A dollar can only stretch so far. So you have to know where your money is going. If your spending chart showed the three biggest bills as rent, car and then snacks from the vending machine, you would need to make some adjustments...right?

That's just what your state lawmakers are going to do throughout this legislative session and NC Treasurer Dale Folwell has a few suggestions.

"The legislature will be talking about is the state's capacity to take on more debt. And I think they should think about changing the percentages of what taxpayers pay for. "

The Treasurer's office did a debt study. It took a look at the impact of issuing future debt, capital spending decisions and how to protect the Triple-A bond rating, which figures into how high or low the interest rate is for when we borrow money.The study helps lawmakers understand whether the state can take on more taxpayer-funded debt and helps them make spending decisions.

"Right now our biggest debt is 49% for higher education. But there is only 1% allotted for K-12 public education. Any additional debt we take on should go toward K-12 because of that imbalance."

