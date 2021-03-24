ERROR! Companies are calling deferred payments late. How to fix your credit score.

The CARES Act allowed folks to defer payments without any impact. Now some companies are counting deferred payments as late.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The CARES Act, passed by Congress last March, allowed many consumers to defer payments on credit cards and certain federally backed mortgages and student loans. But some banks and credit card companies have erroneously reported those deferred payments as late, potentially making a tough financial situation even worse for those hit hardest by the pandemic.

"Even a small error on your credit report can have a huge impact on your credit score. In terms of trying to get credit cards, a mortgage, or a student loan, it can be the difference between getting a good rate, a bad rate, or no loan at all," said Lisa Giles, Consumer Reports Investigator.

Credit reporting errors are common. One study found that 1 in 4 people have at least one error on their reports. And complaints to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau about credit report errors have reached record levels.

"This is a problem that existed long before the pandemic, but it’s an even bigger deal now because so many people have been affected by the crisis and maybe looking for financial stability more than ever," said Giles.

So what can you do?

Go to Annualcreditreport to get your free credit report from the three major credit bureaus: Experian, Equifax, and TransUnion. Make sure you get a free credit report from ALL three.

If f you find an error, dispute it with each credit bureaus. Do it in writing, and send your letter and any supporting documents using certified mail.