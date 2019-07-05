Check out this Facebook post by Rock 92's Chris Demm. At the top it says: "obligatory post of feet at the beach" but his toes aren't in the sand. Instead, they have a view of an emergency room.

Demm got hit by a flying beach umbrella. As he tells it, iit knocked him down and split his ear open. Sound too weird?

The Consumer Product Safety Commission stats show 3,000 people are treated for umbrella injuries each year

In 2016 Lottie Belk was struck and killed by an umbrella picked up by the wind in Virginia Beach.

Hunter Thomas, rental associate at Surf and Adventure, says the wind is probably the most crucial part when setting up an umbrella, "that`s really whats going to get it moving down the beach."

Virginia Senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine say they do not want any more beach umbrella accidents.

In a letter to the chairman of the US Consumer Product Safety Commission the senators ask about the organizations safety standards in place to prevent beach umbrella injuries and if the commission can 'provide a detailed breakdown of data on umbrella injuries - specifically beach umbrellas'.

In the meantime, how can you safely put up your beach umbrella? Real Simple has several recommendations for different types of umbrellas and safe practices.