How Guilford County's Veteran Services can help you

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Jeff Thigpen from the Guilford County Register of Deeds and Robert Shelly from Veterans' Services answer your questions.

Veteran Services

What types of services are provided by Veteran Services and do you assist with filing claims for benefits?

There are approximately 31,329 veterans living in Guilford County, including many who are returning home from active duty. The Guilford County Veterans Service Office can assist veterans, military personnel, and their dependents with applying for benefits. Our Veterans Service Officers (VSO’s) assists them through the process to qualify for:

Disability compensation

Non-service-connected pension

Health care

Burial and Death benefits (Widow’s Pension)

Education

Veterans Life Insurance (Disabled Veterans)

Home Loans Applications

and other benefits from the United States Department of Veterans Affairs (VA).

What is the claim process and how long does the process take?

Claim received Initial review Evidence gathering, review, and decision Preparation for notification letter

How do I apply for Benefits?

There are numerous ways to apply for VA benefits depending on the type of benefit you are seeking. We encourage you to work with an accredited representative who can assist you with the claims process.

Can you assist with getting my military service records?

We can contact the National Achieves in St. Louis to see if they have your records. Due to a fire in 1973, some records were destroyed. We will also contact the Register of Deeds in the county you joined the military.

Contact information

Greensboro Office

8:30-4:00

Mon, Tues, Wed & Friday

1203 Maple Street

Room 128

Greensboro, NC 27405

(336) 641-4684

(336) 641-3434 or

(336) 641-2957

High Point Office

8:30-4:00

325 E. Russell Avenue

Room 145

High Point, NC 27260

(336) 641-7929

Thank a Vet

Thank a Vet is a partnership with over 400 local businesses to provide discounts on goods and services for veterans. You can get involved by filing your military discharge with the Register of Deeds. You will then get a discount card you can use at those stores.

Hours for issuing the cards are 8:00am – 12:00pm and 2:00pm – 4:00pm. We are issuing at both the Greensboro Office and our High Point Office.

Greensboro: 201 W. Market Street, on the 1st floor of the BB&T Bank Building

High Point: 325 E Russell Avenue, Room 155

The Lance Corporal Christopher “Jacob” Levy Flag Retirement Initiative

This initiative is named after Jacob who died defending our country in Afghanistan in 2011. It's a free flag disposal service to Guilford County and area residents. There are flag disposal sites in Greensboro and High Point. The Register of Deeds is partnering with local Boy Scouts of America organizations to dispose of American flags as outlined by United States Flag Code.

