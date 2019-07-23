GREENSBORO, N.C. — You don't need us to tell you how hot it's been. It can put you in the hospital if you're not careful. But these heatwaves do more than just damage people's health, they can affect the economy as well.

The federal reserve bank of San Francisco released a statement on the impact of human-caused climate change. It affects some of the country's biggest industries.

Manufacturing plants see reduced production when temperatures rise above 90 degrees.

The real estate industry takes a hit. Most housing transactions happen during the spring and summer. And potential homebuyers stay inside and away from those open houses when it's extremely hot.

Warmer temperatures also mean increased hospitalization. Which creates more work and expenses for the insurance industry.

Regardless of the impact in the industry, we don't want it to have an adverse impact on you. So remember, if you have to be out in the heat.. drink plenty of water.. and take breaks.

