The NC Insurance Commissioner did this demo to bring attention to the heat & warn folks not to leave pets or kids unattended.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — How hot is it? Hot enough to cook S’mores in your car. North Carolina Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey did the demonstration to show cars are no places for children or pets.

“It can kill a child or a pet in a matter of minutes. You don't want to leave a child or pet unattended for any length of time. People have good intentions, they're running into the store and coming right back and then they get sidetracked. It's just too dangerous,” said Causey.

According to Noheatstroke.com, so far this year, a North Carolina child has died due to being left in a hot car. The 5-month-old girl died in Iredell County in April.

Nationwide, 883 children have died from pediatric vehicular heatstroke since 1998. Last year, 24 children died.

"Children’s bodies can’t efficiently regulate their temperature, and according to the American Academy of Pediatrics, their bodies can heat up three to five times faster than adults," said Emily Thomas Ph.D., Consumer Reports.

You should get into the habit of putting a personal item, like your phone or laptop bag, in the back seat even if your child isn’t with you. Doing this will force you to check the back seat after every trip.

It can also help to put one of your child’s items in the front seat, like their backpack or jacket.

And set up an arrangement with daycare or preschool to give you a call if your child doesn’t show up on a day they’re expected to. That could prompt you to check the back seat.

And if you see children in a locked car, call 911 to get them out immediately.