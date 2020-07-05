GREENSBORO, N.C. — Right now one of the most popular questions on Google is: How long does coronavirus live on clothes? The answer comes up a little short: scientists don't know yet.

A New England Journal of Medicine study found coronavirus can stay in the air for up to 3 hours and on plastic and metal for up to 3 days, but the study did not look test fabric. The closest they came to clothing is a cardboard box - which is up to 24 hours.

But just because scientist don't have an exact answer, you can't skirt the issue. The CDC says "do not shake dirty laundry. This will minimize the possibility of dispersing the virus through the air." Also "launder items using the warmest appropriate water setting." And "wash hands afterwards."

Plus doctors say you should be careful about your shoes.

RELATED: VERIFY: Can the soles of shoes carry the coronavirus?

"You can transmit a lot of bacteria that are on the floor to other places," said Dr. Jyotu Sandhu.

The best thing to do is wipe them down with disinfectant before you go inside your house.

"It really just removes all the potential bugs that made contact with the surface of the floor," he said.

A step in the right direction to keeping your family safe.

RELATED: This is how you catch the coronavirus

For more stories like this like Ben Briscoe on Facebook