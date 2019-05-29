GREENSBORO, N.C. — Vice President Mike Pence recently made a trip to North Carolina to look at the Republican National Convention set up in Charlotte. He also attended a private fundraiser in Greensboro for the state Republican party and Senator Thom Tillis.



Whenever someone like the vice president is in town, there's tons of heightened security from the secret service and local officers. And whenever there's a visit, people are curious about the cost. So we asked around to get a closer look.

Greensboro Police told us its department foots the bill for the additional security and doesn't get reimbursed. The secret service contacts them ahead of the trip and they help provide security. This visit cost about 13,000 dollars.



The department said it utilized a couple officers from on-duty units across the city, along with some off-duty officers and volunteers. They also emphasized that you can expect the same treatment for any Democratic presidential candidate or high-profile politician.

Besides the blocked roads, the department told us the visit and extra manpower didn't affect emergency response times.

