How North Carolina compares to other states on vaccine rollout

The only way to really grade our state is by talking with our neighbors.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — North Carolina is pretty much in line with the national average of getting people vaccinated. We're in the 20 to 24 percent range. That's better than states like Texas and Georgia, but not as good as places like New Jersey and Maine. But to really figure out how we compare: you have to do more than look at stats, you need to talk with our neighbors.

For a look at how it's going in other states, ask Tegna reporters in Oregon, California, Colorado, Texas, Florida and Ohio to explain what's working and what's not in their neck of the woods.

Compared to the other places, here in North Carolina we had middle of the road lock downs and still one of the lower numbers of coronavirus deaths at 112 deaths per 100,000 people. Texas is the highest with 148 deaths per 100,000 people, and Texas just lifted its mask mandate.

North Carolina has also done a better than average job getting shots in arms. According to data reviewed by the New York Times, this week we're 17th in the country with about 82 percent of doses received being used. That's only behind Colorado in our panel. Chris Vanderveen is with KUSA in Denver.

"Colorado right now: good, not great. I think the best thing that can be said about Colorado right now, we're really really close to getting 70 percent of our 70 years old and older vaccinated right now," he said.

Here in North Carolina about 67 percent of our seniors have been vaccinated according to a 2 Wants To Know review of state figures and census data. That's better than in Florida according to Jennifer Titas with WTSP in Tampa.

"At first like everywhere else, it was a mess, the infrastructure wasn't there. the phone lines went unanswered. So after a couple of weeks, basically the state rolled out a statewide registration system," she said. "So right now we're at more than 50 percent of our senior population has been vaccinated."

There's another big difference she brought up.

"I think if you look at all of your Departments of Health, you'll see a plan where it says this group now, this group after that. Florida doesn't have that. the Governor is kinda just taking it day by day. he's like may next week I'm going to lower the age to 60 and older or 55 and older," Titas said.



And because the panel is made up of reporters, it ended with questions officials in every state still need to answer.



"Why now?" asked Mike Duffy from ABC 10 in Sacramento. "Why are we just thinking about the problems now. We knew that these vaccines were being developed a year ago. Why weren't we running war games like the Pentagon would?