How Qualified Immunity & The Castle Doctrine impact you

Both of these legal terms have been used in the Breonna Taylor case.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Breonna Taylor case has brought several legal terms to the forefront including The Castle Doctrine and Qualified Immunity.

The Castle Doctrine offers protection for people when they use force trying to protect themselves at home. It is different than self-defense. Self-defense requires a matching of force to the level of threat. The Castle Doctrine does not.

“The whole thing about you can't bring a knife to a fistfight, you can't bring a gun to a knife fight, that's the simplicity of using unreasonable force. What The Castle Doctrine says is you can bring any force to the danger that is coming to your house,” said Guilford County Chief Public Defender John Nieman.

Here in North Carolina, The Castle Doctrine is different than in other states. In NC, The Castle Doctrine protections don't apply if a police officer or a bail bondsman is at your door.



Now to Qualified Immunity. This grants government officials freedom to do their jobs. An example Nieman gives is

“Officers are allowed to show reasonable force during their job. Let's say there is probable cause or circumstance A police officer is allowed to physically grab you and hold you for a time. But that same action from a stranger? We would never allow that”.

Nieman says there's a misunderstanding that police officers can do whatever they want and the general public needs to do whatever they say.