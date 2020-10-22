Deer Safety 101: How to avoid a wreck this fall

Deer mating season is generally around October through December. Protect yourself with some safety tips.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — You're going to be seeing more of these guys out there. Deer season generally runs from October through December.

State Farm Insurance estimates there were about 2 million animal collision insurance claims last year.

Deer accidents usually spike in November, and you don't want to have one of them.

They can be costly. The average cost of a November animal strike was almost $3,700. So how do you avoid them?

Keep an eye out. Deer are most active around dawn and between the hours of 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. Be extra cautious in wooded areas.

If a deer pops up, slow down as quickly and as safely as you can. don't swerve. You could hit another vehicle or lose control. It can also confuse the deer as to which way to go.