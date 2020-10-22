Deer Safety 101: How to avoid a wreck this fall

GREENSBORO, N.C. — You're going to be seeing more of these guys out there. Deer season generally runs from October through December.
State Farm Insurance estimates there were about 2 million animal collision insurance claims last year.
Deer accidents usually spike in November, and you don't want to have one of them.
They can be costly. The average cost of a November animal strike was almost $3,700. So how do you avoid them?
Keep an eye out. Deer are most active around dawn and between the hours of 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. Be extra cautious in wooded areas.
If a deer pops up, slow down as quickly and as safely as you can. don't swerve. You could hit another vehicle or lose control. It can also confuse the deer as to which way to go.
And assume they have friends. Consumer Reports says deer usually travel in groups. So if one runs across the road, expect a few more to possibly come running.