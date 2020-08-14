Do this to block spam texts from your phone

The fake texts are annoying. If you're not paying attention, they could cost you money. Stop them.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The scammers send you text messages trying to make you think your account is blocked and hoping you'll click on the link. You know it's a fake-- but it's annoying. Let's stop as many as we can.

iPhone:

Tap on the contact profile photo at the top-->Tap info--> Look for the arrow to the right of the phone number and tap it--> Scroll down to the very bottom--> Tap “Block this caller”

Android:

Open phone icon--> Tap three dots icon in the top right corner--> Select “Settings” --> Select “Blocked Numbers” --> Add numbers you want to block