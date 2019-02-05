GREENVILLE, S.C. — A recent report says Guilford County Schools needs $1.5 billion dollars to fix aging schools, concerning some homeowners that they might have to pay more in taxes. But 2 Wants To Know found another way to build.

Greenville County Schools built or gutted 70 schools over eight years. It was a $1.3 billion dollar project.

"It helps to give us a competitive edge in recruiting quality teachers, which we know goes directly to student success," said Superintendent Burke Royster.

That's because the new schools are really, really nice! Take a look:

And here's the best part: They did not have to raise taxes for 12 years!

What they found is that you need to have help from the community.

The district knew that building all the schools at once would be cheaper because you could buy bulk supplies and work better deals with vendors, but they couldn't afford that. Like North Carolina, South Carolina schools can legally only have so much debt at a time. A group of local business tycoons proposed that they take out the debt and let the school repay them for a fee.

"Those individuals live here in community, so they had a buy in a personal buy in to make sure this worked well for the school district because they live here. They didn't live in New York or Atlanta or Chicago, they lived here," said Finance Director Jeffery Knotts, "Many of the contractors, subcontractors were local vendors or vendors in our state. So it did a significant amount to contribute to the local economy."

There is one more piece to the puzzle: the businessmen own the schools until they are paid off. District leaders say they've set aside a reserve of funds so they never miss a payment.

"It was incredibly creative. It was something that had not been done in this way," Royster said.

And a big part of the reason Greenville hasn't had to raise taxes is because the tax base keeps growing. More people are moving town. They say the same thing can happen in the Triad if we invest in education also.