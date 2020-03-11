Did your vote count? How to check and make sure.

Whether you voted mail-in, early voting or on Election Day, you can see if your vote was accepted.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — You hear, ‘Every vote counts’ but what you really want to know is,

‘Did my vote count?’ as in, was it accepted? Whether you voted absentee, at early voting or on Election Day, you can check.

It all starts here on the North Carolina State Board of Elections page.

EARLY & ABSENTEE VOTERS:

If you voted by mail or early voting, it is considered absentee because you're absent from the polls on Election Day. Follow the prompts below.

Start on The North Carolina State Board of Elections Page--> Click the

Registering --> Find the Checking your Registration box and click --> Use the Voter Search Tool--> Fill in your information --> Click your name when it pops up on the next screen--> Look in the bottom left for ABSENTEE BALLOT -->You’ll see the day you voted if it was valid and accepted

ELECTION DAY VOTERS:

If you voted on Election Day, here are your prompts to follow.

Start on The North Carolina State Board of Elections Page--> Click the

Registering --> Find the Checking your Registration box and click --> Use the Voter Search Tool--> Fill in your information --> Click your name when it pops up on the next screen--> Select VOTER HISTORY--> You’ll see the past elections and 2020 will be right at the top