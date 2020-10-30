Check your vote! All early voters & mail-in voters should do this before Election Day

Check it so you know if you need to fix anything by Election Day. Make your vote count.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — If you've already voted, you should check our absentee or early vote while you can, knowing if you had to, you have time to fix it on Election Day and be counted.

Here's why. 2WTK got a call yesterday from someone who said:

“….some absentee ballots were accepted, but then rejected later and folks either missed the letter telling them or the Ballottrax system wasn’t updated to show it had been rejected.”

So here's what you can to do, if you voted absentee or early voted, you can use the voter tool to see where your ballot is.



Start on The North Carolina State Board of Elections Page--> Click the

Registering --> Find the Checking your Registration box and click --> Use the Voter Search Tool--> Fill in your information --> Click your name when it pops up on the next screen--> Look in the bottom left for ABSENTEE BALLOT -->You’ll see the day you voted if it was valid and accepted