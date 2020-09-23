Fridge seen better days? Try these tricks

Deep cleaning your refrigerator is relatively simple if you know what to do.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — How's that fridge of yours doing? Is it running well? Is it clean?

Now's the time to give it a little TLC.

First, take out the shelves and bins to clean them.

Put plastic and glass shelves and bins in the sink with warm soapy water. Give them a little time to warm up before washing them.

Wipe your water and ice dispenser with a mixture of equal parts water and white vinegar. This will help remove mineral buildup. Remember, your fridge's water filter needs a change every 6 months.

Finally, check the door gaskets. That's the piece of rubber that lines the door to keep the cold air in. Wipe them with a damp sponge, then run a dry cloth through it. Make sure you dry it and thoroughly dry it to avoid mold growth.